Apparently the number one song on your 14th birthday defines your life - find yours here

What determines your life? Where you were born? Your education? Your job? How about the completely random indicator of the song that was number one on your 14th birthday?

I’ve just read that apparently the song that was number 1 on your 14th birthday defines your life

🤔🤔 — Swank Af 🥀 (@Swank0cean) May 30, 2018

With the idea planted, Twitter was awash with people who had visited the record book to do a quick calculation and work out the meaning of life. Maybe it’s not 42 after all but Britney’s Oops I Did It Again.

The musical quandary had people commenting on everything from the merits of the songs listed against their birthdate to how it reflected their life. It also doubled up as a shorthand for everyone’s age.

Take a chance on me by ABBA, happy with that 😊 — Nicola Roberts (@nicolajr20) May 30, 2018

Now I feel old. I was born Oct 28, 1976. pic.twitter.com/FXXH8hNJ8c — Kellianne (@ellikanne) May 30, 2018

For some, the dates and musical stars aligned for good…

Two Tribes - Frankie Goes to Hollywood pic.twitter.com/sJrlnQvz8U — Scottorini 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@Scottorini) May 30, 2018

Joining in on this one -- "Careless Whisper," Wham!, therefore all is right with the world. (A week later it was REO Speedwagon's "Can't Fight This Feeling." Ergo, I got verrry lucky.) https://t.co/KzHissqK6S — Ned Raggett (@NedRaggett) May 31, 2018

hey ya by outkast, incredible https://t.co/7atllXluME — Clara Mae (@ubeempress) May 30, 2018

Hell Yeah

Livin' la Vida Loca by Ricky Martin https://t.co/VWpuKaw2C7 — Joan Cronford (@OnlyAWitchCat) May 30, 2018

…and for bad.

Kill me now pic.twitter.com/VLTEpckxCR — Dean E. S. Richard (@deanfortythree) May 30, 2018

We Didn't Start the Fire.



dear god. https://t.co/Fvgt3blgZX — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) May 30, 2018

SexyBack - Justin Timberlake

Oh god. No. https://t.co/c9JlyZnYWD — Nepenthes (@Flohschleuder) May 31, 2018

While there were some for whom the prophecy seemed to ring true…

Mine was the Manic's 'The Masses Against The Classes', which is a quote from William Gladstone's 1886 speech which I now know because I am a 19thC historian specialising in mass culture and history from belo--- OHMYGODIT'STRUE. https://t.co/zxtW1zikGc — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) May 30, 2018

…others were left feeling ashamed of what their life songs said about them now.

Unpretty - TLC



.....yikes — Queerole (@mintzina) May 30, 2018

Celine Dion, 'Think Twice' - the universe is throwing shade at me again (just missed out on Cotton Eye Joe) https://t.co/5ur0TxNrAS — Jen Williams (@sennydreadful) May 31, 2018

And this guy knew the whole thing was a con.

"Dilemma" by Nelly and Kelly Rowland. I know this is false because I'm pretty sure no woman has ever used Excel to text me https://t.co/6R3cMYJWvf — Demetrius (@fergoe) May 30, 2018

Was there a life lesson here?

Some big life lessons here: 1. The power of love is a curious thing. Make-a one man weep, make another man sing. 2. It's strong and it's sudden and it's cruel sometimes. But it just might change your life. (That's the power of love.) https://t.co/nftFifjPjd — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) May 31, 2018

Many couldn’t cope with feeling old – and learning that some of the Twitterati turned 14 after the year 2000.

Leaving on a jet plane, Peter, Paul and Mary. That makes me really old although great song. — Mary Hall (@Therealmaryhall) May 30, 2018

Meanwhile, the original tweet has spurned a twist about songs and their meanings.

I just read that apparently the song that was number 14 on your 1st birthday will ruin your life. Humm. Interesting. — ThomedySci (@ThomedySci) May 31, 2018

Now if you’ve not already played: here’s a link to see your musical synchronicity on the Offical Charts website.

