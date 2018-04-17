Apparent spat between co-workers on a milk company's Twitter account is comedy gold

Back to Discover Home

Half a dozen tweets from a British Twitter account have been amusing many people over the past 24 hours.

The parody British Milk Council's account was 'taken over' by a disgruntled employee named 'Jason' who claims he is "out of a job".

Another employee, 'Donna' interjects through the same account, begging Jason to log out.

Jason, however, has had enough and provides us with a soon-to-be iconic line: "YOU DON'T DESERVE MY MAN MILK, DONNA".

She's going to need a cold glass of milk to sooth that burn.

Warning: NSFW language in the following tweets.

Anyone else craving a glass of milk after that?

The fake fight came just hours after pub group JD Wetherspoon announced it was shutting down its social media accounts.
By Denise O’Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover