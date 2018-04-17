Apparent spat between co-workers on a milk company's Twitter account is comedy gold

Half a dozen tweets from a British Twitter account have been amusing many people over the past 24 hours.

The parody British Milk Council's account was 'taken over' by a disgruntled employee named 'Jason' who claims he is "out of a job".

Another employee, 'Donna' interjects through the same account, begging Jason to log out.

Jason, however, has had enough and provides us with a soon-to-be iconic line: "YOU DON'T DESERVE MY MAN MILK, DONNA".

She's going to need a cold glass of milk to sooth that burn.

Warning: NSFW language in the following tweets.

Just been called into the office to be told that British Milk Council are shutting down all social channels. I'm out of a job. Something about misuse of data higher up. Fuck that. I've changed the password and they're not having the account back. — BRITISH MILK COUNCIL (@BuyBritishMilk) April 16, 2018

JASON LOG OUT OF THIS ACCOUNT NOW OR I'LL CONTACT TWITTER SUPPORT. — BRITISH MILK COUNCIL (@BuyBritishMilk) April 16, 2018

Donna your a fucking pie. Can't even keep your own twitter account secure, never mind customers data. Shitshow of an organisation — BRITISH MILK COUNCIL (@BuyBritishMilk) April 16, 2018

British Milk Council uses Windows XP! — BRITISH MILK COUNCIL (@BuyBritishMilk) April 16, 2018

Jason you're punishing the whole organisation for the mistakes of a few. I wasn't in the meeting but we can sort this out amicably away from Twitter. Check your works email. — BRITISH MILK COUNCIL (@BuyBritishMilk) April 16, 2018

Too little too late, Donna. THREE YEARS I worked my arse off for British Milk Council. I built the brand from the ground up. The #ManMilk promotion? My idea! YOU DON'T DESERVE MY MAN MILK, DONNA — BRITISH MILK COUNCIL (@BuyBritishMilk) April 16, 2018

Anyone else craving a glass of milk after that?

The fake fight came just hours after pub group JD Wetherspoon announced it was shutting down its social media accounts.