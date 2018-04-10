Aoibhin Garrihy hits back at negative comments after climbing Carrauntoohil 7 months pregnant

Earlier this year, Aoibhin Garrihy announced the news that she and husband John Burke and expecting their first child this June.

Over the weekend, the actress, who is seven months pregnant, posted a photo of her and John at the top of Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil.

While the majority of the comments underneath the post remained positive, there were a few that criticized her decision to take on the climb so late into her pregnancy.

The mum-to-be hit-back at the comments explaining that John is an experienced climber and safety was paramount for them.

“I’m afraid I’ll have to disagree with you. As my husband is an experienced climber, safety has always been paramount for us” she began.

“Everyone’s body and capabilities are different especially during pregnancy but on a fine day with no wind and great support I took my time and to be honest I can’t think of a nicer way to spend the day…7 months pregnant!”

The couple set up health and wellness charity, the Elevate Foundation in April 2017 and run Beo health and fitness events around the country.

John became the first Clare native to conquer Mount Everest in May.