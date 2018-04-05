Antrim student invited to upcoming Royal Wedding

It’s the event that’s been taking over our news feeds for a few months now, the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And, as it turns out, we might be given a little more insight into the big day on our side of the shores as a student from Ballymena has received an invite.

Daniella Timperly, who attends St Louis Grammar School in Antrim, is among the 600 public guests invited to the ceremony as a result of her extensive charity work.

The Grammar school tweeted the news along with a picture of the student receiving her Top Youth Volunteer award.

What a week it has been for Daniella! Not only was she named Top Youth Volunteer 2018, she has also received an invitation to the royal wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle as a result of her extensive charity work! #SLG pic.twitter.com/aBrBCJ2QED — St Louis Ballymena (@SLGBallymena) March 27, 2018

Kensington Palace confirmed via Twitter last year that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018.