Antrim student invited to upcoming Royal Wedding

It’s the event that’s been taking over our news feeds for a few months now, the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And, as it turns out, we might be given a little more insight into the big day on our side of the shores as a student from Ballymena has received an invite.

Daniella Timperly, who attends St Louis Grammar School in Antrim, is among the 600 public guests invited to the ceremony as a result of her extensive charity work.

The Grammar school tweeted the news along with a picture of the student receiving her Top Youth Volunteer award.


Kensington Palace confirmed via Twitter last year that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018.

By Anna O'Donoghue

