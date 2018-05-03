Antoni from Queer Eye has a cookbook deal – these are his Instagram dishes we’re desperate to make

If you’ve not already devoured the newly rebooted Queer Eye on Netflix, you need to hop to it.

But for those already besotted with the Fab Five, you’ll be more than pleased to hear that the show’s food expert Antoni Porowski has bagged himself a cookbook deal.

“Some men just want a tangerine.” A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Jan 15, 2018 at 7:54am PST

It’s set to feature 100 of his favourite home recipes and is pencilled in for a spring 2019 release. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Polish-Canadian Porowski said: “I could not be more thrilled to be writing about the recipes I love and think are essential to any novice home cook, professional, and somewhere in between.”

But if you can’t wait until next year (and are already counting down to Queer Eye season two), these are the best of his dishes you’re going to want to get in the kitchen and whip up…

Twice-baked sweet potatoes. Roast ‘em in foil for 30mins, then cut, scoop out the bright, creamy insides and mix with some extra sharp clothbound Cabot cheddar, ancho chili powder, salt and then back into their skins. Top with more cheese and roast ‘till golden brown. Since this recipe, like most of mine, admittedly, have so few ingredients, make sure the cheese is sharp enough (read: buy the good s&$t) to carry through the sweetness of the mashed sweet potato. They needed some green before photographing and I was out of chives, so a chiffonade of baby kale leaves had to do 🤷🏽‍♂️. A lovely side to a nice steak (post coming soon). A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:27am PST

Queer Eye fans will know Porowski loves molten cheese – whether it’s in the form of mac and cheese (see below) or grilled cheese sandwiches as appetisers – he loves a good appetiser. These sweet potatoes look suitably cheesy, and very moreish.

In 4 days watch me teach and learn about mac and cheese: Peas are a must and cottage cheese can substitute a béchamel (thanks, Esther ❤️). A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:30am PST

As Porowski hails from Canada, you can trust that these maple syrup drenched pancakes, with crisped up slices of banana, will hit the spot.

Sundays at home call for a full pot of coffee and a proper carb coma to start the loafing off right. Lessen the offense with these simple, cake-like dense af almond flour banana pancakes. For two (ok, 3), whisk 2 cups almond flour, 1 smashed overripe banana (I take one from my smoothie batch in freezer), 4 eggs, 1 tsp of vanilla, and 1/3 cup of water to thin. A pinch or two of salt and the batter is ready for a hot, nonstick buttered pan. In same pan, I caramelized slices of slightly underripe banana tossed in sugar. The result is crispy adornments to top your mountain of pancakes, along with a piece of sweet butter, and a drizzle of light amber maple syrup my dad sent me from Vermont 🤤. 📸@jkrietemeyer A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:04am PST

He’s been slated for his avocado use on the series (it comes up a lot), but who doesn’t love avocado? This guacamole with lime is crying out for some nachos.

It all starts with a nice guac 👌🏼. A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Feb 7, 2018 at 10:45am PST

There’s nothing better than a big bowl of pasta (even if it’s not homemade), especially if there’s sausage and parmesan involved.

Homemade semolina/egg spaghetti with a heavily reduced lemony, buttery crumbled sausage white wine sauce, and heaps of parm cuz duh. Summer bod: Peace out, biotch. 👋🏼 A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:13am PST

Brussels sprouts are not just for Christmas. Caramelise them in a pan, toss with lemon zest and crumbled proscuitto (or bacon), then eat.

Don’t underestimate the power of a cast iron skillet, especially w these puppies. Brussels cut in two and thrown into a hot af skillet w butter and oil, cook until dark brown. Season w good salt, lemon zest and pieces of roasted crispy prosciutto slices you’ve crumbled and eaten half of before adding to said Brussels sprouts cuz you’re only human it’s ok progress not perfection be gentle with yourself, eat that crispy meat. 📸@jkrietemeyer A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Mar 27, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

- Press Association