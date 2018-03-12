Ant & Dec cause a stir online with comment about Northern Ireland

Ant & Dec have whipped up some controversy this week after a segment mentioning Northern Ireland on their Saturday Night Take-Away show.

It all came about when the duo introduced the segment 'Sofa Watch: Battle of Britain'.

After revealing the title, Dec pauses to ask what about Northern Ireland.

Can I just stop you there for a second? I've just been thinking about this, what about Northern Ireland? Northern Ireland is not actually part of Great Britain but we still want Northern Ireland to be part of Sofa Watch.

Never used to like Ant and Dec, but well done Northern Ireland isin't really part of Britain. pic.twitter.com/xe0G4sETrG — JT (@1888JT) March 10, 2018

The comment struck a nerve with some people on social media.

So when did northern Ireland leave great Britain? @antanddec — pete wilson (@wildsidetat2) March 10, 2018

Since when, Ant & Dec, was Northern Ireland not part of GB - I do believe it’s on my passport?!! @itvtakeaway — Catherine Mallon (@catherinemallon) March 10, 2018

However, some people took a more measured response.

You, an idiot: I can't believe Ant and Dec said Northern Ireland isn't part of Great Britain!



Me, an intellectual: NI isn't part of Great Britain, it's part of the United Kingdom. Great Britain is made of Scotland, England and Wales — Jason Ashford (@jasonashford89) March 12, 2018

Actually, Dec's comment was correct. Great Britain refers to the island of Britain - England, Scotland and Wales - whereas the United Kingdom encompasses both Britain and Northern Ireland.

Some have pointed to the UK passport as an example, which reads 'The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Look at your passport. NI is not part of GB. pic.twitter.com/kbCXOlJXs1 — Mairéad NI (@ni_mairead) March 11, 2018

So...just a storm in a teacup, really.