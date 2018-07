Another Trump tweet gets the meme treatment

Donald Trump has once again become a figure of fun online for a recent all-caps tweet to Iran’s president.

The US president’s tweet was a response to comments made by Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani about America’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement between the two countries.

Rouhani told a gathering of diplomats: “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Trump responded with a furious, all-caps tweet warning Rouhani to “never, ever threaten the United States again”.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

The threatening tweet was interpreted with humour by some on Twitter, who used various forms of meme to make fun of the US president.

NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! pic.twitter.com/fqqBPicJH2 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 23, 2018

To IrAnIaN pReSiDeNt RoUhAnI: nEvEr, EvEr ThReAtEn ThE uNiTeD sTaTeS aGaIn Or YoU wIlL sUfFeR cOnSeQuEnCeS tHe LiKeS oF wHiCh FeW tHrOuGhOuT hIsToRy HaVe EvEr SuFfErEd BeFoRe. We ArE nO lOnGeR a CoUnTrY tHaT wIlL sTaNd FoR yOuR dEmEnTeD wOrDs Of ViOlEnCe & DeAtH. bE cAuTiOuS! pic.twitter.com/OjpsrYmbxP — DoNaLd TrUmP (@TrumperTweet) July 23, 2018

By far the most popular meme involved people using the tweet format to make other kinds of complaint, quote films and songs, or make jokes.

To Iranian President Rouhani: I AM EMAILING ON BEHALF OF THE ESTATE OF NIGERIAN PRINCE ABACHA TUNDE. I WRITE TO REQUEST YOUR ASSISTANCE IN TRANSFERRING MONEY FROM ACCOUNT, WHICH IS REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY DUE TO LEGAL. PLEASE REPLY WITH YOUR BANK DETAILS TO ASSIST THIS. BE CAUTIOUS! — Ange Thompson, Girl Detective (@AngeMaryClaire) July 23, 2018

To borrow from the leader of the Free World.

TO MOSQUITOS. 🐜NEVER, EVER THREATEN ME AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. I AM NO LONGER A GIRL WHO WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED BITING! BE CAUTIOUS! #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/Jr5CiWPhrk — CatherineKavanagh48%#FBPE (@KavanaghCk) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: IT'S GONNA TAKE A LOT TO TAKE ME AWAY FROM YOU

THERE'S NOTHING THAT A HUNDRED MEN OR MORE COULD EVER DO

I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AFRICA

GONNA TAKE SOME TIME TO DO THE THINGS WE NEVER HAD — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani:

I'LL TELL YOU WHAT I WANT! WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT!

SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT! WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT!

I WANNA (HUH), I WANNA (HUH), I WANNA (HUH), I WANNA (HUH)

I WANNA REALLY, REALLY, REALLY, WANNA ZIGAZIG AH! — J.C. Stoneking (@ThatJCStoneking) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: SOMEBODY ONCE TOLD ME THE WORLD IS GONNA ROLL ME I AINT THE SHARPEST TOOK IN THE SHED. SHE WAS LOOKIN KINDA DUMB WITH HER FINGER AND HER THUMB IN THE SHAPE OF AN L ON HER FOREHEAD. — Jason R. (@sports_j) July 23, 2018

To my wife & kids: NEVER, EVER THREATEN TO STEAL A CHIP FROM MY PLATE AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. I AM NO LONGER A MAN THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR GRASPING HANDS OF JEALOUSY & HUNGER. BE CAUTIOUS! — Wes Williams - Film|TV|Games|Footy|Politics (@wideawakewesley) July 23, 2018

Others referenced Trump’s recent climbdown from his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said he had misspoken when he said he saw no reason to believe Russia had interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

To Iranian President Rouhani:



He meant to say “wouldn’t” — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) July 23, 2018

...sorry, is that never ever DON’T threaten the United States? Its hard to keep track of when you mean what you say and when you mean the exact opposite. — Andrew P Street (@AndrewPStreet) July 23, 2018

Once again, the internet has proven its ability to turn any situation into a subject of fun.

- Press Association