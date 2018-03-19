Anna Geary and Cork's Lord Mayor share a dance ahead of Dancing with the Stars final

Former Cork camogie star Anna Geary took some time out from her busy rehearsal schedule to meet with Cork's Lord Mayor ahead of this weekend's Dancing with the Stars final.

Geary and her dance partner Kai Waddrington were received at Cork City Hall by Lord Mayor Cllr Tony Fitzgerald this afternoon.

The pair made it through last night's semi-final to book their place in the finale this weekend and Geary says she will be dancing "every hour under the sun" until then.

The camogie star has been dazzling judges throughout the series but says that the judges were "quite generous" when awarding her and Waddrington three 10's for their second dance last night.

Geary even took the Lord Mayor for a quick spin around the floor as he encouraged the county to get behind Cork's very own dancing queen this Sunday night.