And the winners of this year’s Irish Blog Awards are …
From vlogging to snapchatting and Instagram it can hard to keep with who’s who in the world of influencers.
But as ‘Google it’ still remains to answer to any question asked, the art of blogging is going nowhere fast.
And last night the cream of the Irish blogging crop were announced at the 7th annual awards.
30 categories stretch across a number of disciplines including Education, Current Affairs, Gaming, Agriculture, Sport, Wedding, Arts & Culture.
Each category is then divided into two sub-categories - personal and business.
Commenting on the finalists, Katherine O’Riordan, Event Director said:
Blog Awards Ireland 2018 Winners
Blog of the Year – Sponsored by Creators.ie
Pete the Vet
Best Arts & Crafts Blog
Business Blog - Carol Feller
Personal Blog - Cottage Notebook
Best Arts & Culture Blog – Sponsored by KC Peaches
Business Blog - UCD Library Cultural Heritage Collections
Personal Blog - Stair na hÉireann/History of Ireland
Best B2B Blog
Business Blog - Engage Content
Personal Blog - Ben-Cotton.com
Best Beauty Blog
Business Blog - Missy
Personal Blog - Champagne and Blush
Blag Gaeilge is Fearr
Business & Personal Blog Combined - TG4
Best Blog Post – Sponsored by Creators.ie
Business Blog - Them’s the Breaks: Injury Life Lessons - Shinners & the Brood
Personal Blog - 3443 Needles - Ireland, Multiple Sclerosis & Me
Best Books & Literature Blog
Business Blog - South Dublin Reads
Personal Blog - Not Another Book Blogger
Best Career Blog
Business Blog - Wallace Myers International Blog
Personal Blog - Working Mammy
Best Current Affairs / Political Blog
Business Blog - Slugger O'Toole
Personal Blog - Ciaran Tierney
Best Diaspora Blog
Business & Personal Blog Combined - Irish Around Oz - The website that helps Irish people moving to Australia
Best Digital & Tech Blog – Sponsored by Virgin Media
Business Blog - Irish Tech News
Personal Blog - TheEffect.Net
Best Education and Science Blog
Business Blog - Pete The Vet
Personal Blog - Stair na hÉireann/History of Ireland
Best Fashion Blog – Sponsored by NEXT
Business Blog - The Chupi Blog
Personal Blog - Snazzy Yazi Style Blog
Best Film & TV Blog - Sponsored by Virgin Media
Business & Personal Blog Combined - Reel Time Flicks
Best Finance Blog
Business & Personal Blog Combined - Informed Decisions Finance Blog
Best Food & Drink Recipe Blog – Sponsored by Southern Comfort Black
Business & Personal Blog Combined - The Bicycle Thief
Best Food Review Blog
Business & Personal Blog Combined - Nik Nak Food
Best Gaming Blog
Business & Personal Blog Combined - Elite Gamer
Best Health & Wellness Blog
Business Blog - WellFest Blog
Personal Blog - Arwen Louise Nutrition
Best Interior Design / Architecture Blog
Business Blog - KLD Blog
Personal Blog - Old Victorian New
Best Lifestyle Blog
Business Blog - Pete The Vet
Personal Blog - Office Mum
Best Marketing and Communications Blog - Sponsored by Blacknight
Business Blog - The Wolfgang Blog
Personal Blog - Ben-Cotton.com
Best Music Blog - Sponsored by Alcatel
Business & Personal Blog Combined - 909originals
Best Parenting Blog
Business Blog - Mykidstime
Personal Blog - BadMammy.com
Best Photography Blog
Business Blog - Donal Doherty Photography
Personal Blog - Foxglove Lane Studio
Best Sports Blog
Business & Personal Blog Combined - Up The Road
Best Travel Blog – Sponsored by The Montenotte Hotel
Business Blog - Follow The Camino
Personal Blog - Travel Like a Chieff
Best Vlog – Sponsored by Opihr Gin
Business & Personal Blog Combined - Vic Barry Vlogs
Best Wedding Blog
Business Blog - Irish Wedding Blog
Personal Blog - Behind The Wand
