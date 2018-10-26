And the winners of this year’s Irish Blog Awards are …

From vlogging to snapchatting and Instagram it can hard to keep with who’s who in the world of influencers.

But as ‘Google it’ still remains to answer to any question asked, the art of blogging is going nowhere fast.

And last night the cream of the Irish blogging crop were announced at the 7th annual awards.

30 categories stretch across a number of disciplines including Education, Current Affairs, Gaming, Agriculture, Sport, Wedding, Arts & Culture.

Each category is then divided into two sub-categories - personal and business.

Commenting on the finalists, Katherine O’Riordan, Event Director said:

Blogs are the go-to source for hot tips, reviews and advice for the Irish public. These awards showcase the best of the best and reward the hard work and dedication of bloggers across the country. We’re delighted to celebrate so many different types of blogs and show their creators a great night. Well done to all the finalists and winners

Blog Awards Ireland 2018 Winners

Blog of the Year – Sponsored by Creators.ie

Pete the Vet

Best Arts & Crafts Blog

Business Blog - Carol Feller

Personal Blog - Cottage Notebook

Best Arts & Culture Blog – Sponsored by KC Peaches

Business Blog - UCD Library Cultural Heritage Collections

Personal Blog - Stair na hÉireann/History of Ireland

Best B2B Blog

Business Blog - Engage Content

Personal Blog - Ben-Cotton.com

Best Beauty Blog

Business Blog - Missy

Personal Blog - Champagne and Blush

Blag Gaeilge is Fearr

Business & Personal Blog Combined - TG4

Best Blog Post – Sponsored by Creators.ie

Business Blog - Them’s the Breaks: Injury Life Lessons - Shinners & the Brood

Personal Blog - 3443 Needles - Ireland, Multiple Sclerosis & Me

Best Books & Literature Blog

Business Blog - South Dublin Reads

Personal Blog - Not Another Book Blogger

Best Career Blog

Business Blog - Wallace Myers International Blog

Personal Blog - Working Mammy

Best Current Affairs / Political Blog

Business Blog - Slugger O'Toole

Personal Blog - Ciaran Tierney

Best Diaspora Blog

Business & Personal Blog Combined - Irish Around Oz - The website that helps Irish people moving to Australia

Best Digital & Tech Blog – Sponsored by Virgin Media

Business Blog - Irish Tech News

Personal Blog - TheEffect.Net

Best Education and Science Blog

Business Blog - Pete The Vet

Personal Blog - Stair na hÉireann/History of Ireland

Best Fashion Blog – Sponsored by NEXT

Business Blog - The Chupi Blog

Personal Blog - Snazzy Yazi Style Blog

Best Film & TV Blog - Sponsored by Virgin Media

Business & Personal Blog Combined - Reel Time Flicks

Best Finance Blog

Business & Personal Blog Combined - Informed Decisions Finance Blog

Best Food & Drink Recipe Blog – Sponsored by Southern Comfort Black

Business & Personal Blog Combined - The Bicycle Thief

Best Food Review Blog

Business & Personal Blog Combined - Nik Nak Food

Best Gaming Blog

Business & Personal Blog Combined - Elite Gamer

Best Health & Wellness Blog

Business Blog - WellFest Blog

Personal Blog - Arwen Louise Nutrition

Best Interior Design / Architecture Blog

Business Blog - KLD Blog

Personal Blog - Old Victorian New

Best Lifestyle Blog

Business Blog - Pete The Vet

Personal Blog - Office Mum

Best Marketing and Communications Blog - Sponsored by Blacknight

Business Blog - The Wolfgang Blog

Personal Blog - Ben-Cotton.com

Best Music Blog - Sponsored by Alcatel

Business & Personal Blog Combined - 909originals

Best Parenting Blog

Business Blog - Mykidstime

Personal Blog - BadMammy.com

Best Photography Blog

Business Blog - Donal Doherty Photography

Personal Blog - Foxglove Lane Studio

Best Sports Blog

Business & Personal Blog Combined - Up The Road

Best Travel Blog – Sponsored by The Montenotte Hotel

Business Blog - Follow The Camino

Personal Blog - Travel Like a Chieff

Best Vlog – Sponsored by Opihr Gin

Business & Personal Blog Combined - Vic Barry Vlogs

Best Wedding Blog

Business Blog - Irish Wedding Blog

Personal Blog - Behind The Wand

