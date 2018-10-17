And the chipper crowned Ireland’s best takeaway is ...
From Best Takeaway Pizza to Best Spicebag, the ‘steaks’ were high at last night's Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.
But it was Firehouse Pizza in Ballymun that took home the title of Best Takeaway Ireland 2018.
Owner Stephen O'Brien says they pride themselves on being a local business and were delighted with the prize.
The best spice bag can now officially be found in Bamboo Court in Letterkenny, while Macari's in Tallaght was crowned the best chipper.
And no surprises to what came on top when it came to our country’s favourite dish … yes, you guessed it the spice bag.
Without further ado, here are the full list of winners:
Best Takeaway Chinese - Bamboo Court, Letterkenny
Best Takeaway Indian - Bombay Pantry, Clonskeagh
Best Takeaway Thai - Camile Thai, Phibsborough
Best Takeaway Pizza - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Best Takeaway Vegetarian - Umi Falafel, Dame St
Best Takeaway Chipper - Macari's, Tallaght
Best Takeaway Mexican - Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Best Takeaway Japanese - Zakura, Baggot Street
Best Takeaway American - Five Guys, Dundrum
Best Takeaway Middle Eastern - Zaytoon, Camden Street
Best Takeaway Healthy - Camile Thai, Phibsborough
Best Takeaway Lunchtime - Ramen, Wexford
Best Takeaway Curry - San Sab, Drumcondra
Best Takeaway Spice Bag - Bamboo Court, Letterkenny
Best Takeaway Salad - Chopped, Dundrum
Ireland's Favourite Dish - Spice Bag
Best Takeaway Dublin - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Best Takeaway Leinster - Ramen, Wexford
Best Takeaway Munster - Lana Asian Street Food, Castletroy
Best Takeaway Connaught - Crust Bucket, Galway
Best Takeaway Ulster - Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Best Takeaway Ireland - Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
