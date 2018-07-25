An Post to release two new stamps to mark Pope Francis visit to Ireland

An Post is set to issue two new stamps to mark Pope Francis' historic visit to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) in August.

Strong demand is expected for a print run of 500,000 (€1) stamps, carrying an image of Pope Francis with a dove taking flight and over 100,000 (€1.50 international) stamps, which feature a family walking together on a beach.

The stamps will be on sale in selected Post Offices nationwide from Thursday, July 26.

All 500,000 tickets for the Pope's visit to Dublin and all 45,000 tickets for his visit to Knock sold out in no time, as the country geared up for its first Papal visit since the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1979.

The visit of Pope Francis and the World Meeting of Families will bring pilgrims and attendees to Dublin from across the globe.

Who knows what more memorabilia will be available just in time for the Pope’s visit.