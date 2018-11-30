An Post surprises Irish families with Christmas messages from those living abroad

An Post has launched a touching Christmas campaign that sees Irish people who are unable to spend Christmas with their families take part in sedning their nearest and dearest a surprise message.

As opposed to traditional casting, the An Post ‘Send Love This Christmas’ campaign and JWT Folk reached out to real Irish people, to give them the opportunity to send a special Christmas message home, by surprising their loved ones on national television.

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people, in this day and age, families are spread out all over the world and many find themselves apart on the big day.

An Post wanted to show that nowhere is out of reach this Christmas as families are so spread out over the world and many families find themselves spending the holiday season apart.

Rather than running typical Christmas ads, this year’s campaign is dedicated to Irish people, at home and abroad, who can’t be with their loved ones this festive season.

Commenting about the campaign, Fiona Heffernan, Commercial Director - Mail, An Post said:

“Letters and parcels, to and from loved ones near and far, are at the very heart of Christmas in Ireland.

The real customers’ stories featured in this year’s An Post ads reflect the reality of life for so many families this Christmas and make for compelling viewing too. They really bring home the power of personal messages in parcels, letters and cards as they travel across the country and around the world, reinforcing human connection and the expression of love at Christmas time.

JWT Folk’s Head of Art, Keith Lawler said:

“All of us can relate to not being able to spend Christmas with loved ones sometimes, be it at home in Ireland or elsewhere around the world.

"We are an incredibly close-knit community of people culturally, and those feelings of love, support and belonging are hugely important to all of us, even more so at Christmas than at any other time of the year.”

The campaign will run across TV, VOD, radio, digital and An Post social channels this Christmas.