An Post launches new series of stamps to mark the RDS

An Post has launched a new series of stamps to mark the Royal Dublin Society (RDS).

The four €1 stamps will represent the wide variety of activities which take place at the RDS, which has been a part of life in Ireland for almost three centuries.

Irish Army Lieutenant, Jennifer Larkin, RDS Chief Executive Michael Duffy, and Tullybawn, launching the RDS stamps series today. Photo: Maxwells Dublin

Located in Ballsbridge, the RDS is known as a showgrounds, as an events venue, as a familiar Dublin landmark and home to Ireland’s Philanthropic Society.

Founded in 1731 in the Philosophical Rooms of Trinity College, the RDS moved to its current iconic building in Ballsbridge in 1924.

It became host to Spring Shows, Horse Shows, conferences and events and is now a centre for major concerts, exhibitions and is the home of Leinster Rugby.

The RDS Stamps. Photo: An Post

Through funding primarily from its commercial operations, the RDS continues to fulfil its not-for-profit work programme which spans across science, the arts, agriculture, business and equestrianism.

The four new RDS stamps reflect this commitment, featuring a detail of the main entrance of the RDS showgrounds and three of the areas in which the RDS continues its philanthropic work through the year: show jumping, craft and science education.

More of the RDS Stamps. Photo: An Post

Michael Duffy, CEO of the RDS, said: “It is wonderful to be acknowledged in this way by An Post.

"It would be very hard to encapsulate the full scope of our philanthropic work today, or indeed the work of the RDS through many generations, but the stamps give a sense of the areas in which we give back to Ireland and we are delighted that they are released just as the 2018 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show gets underway – our best known not-for-profit event.”

The stamps were created by Zinc Design Consultants and are available at selected post offices nationwide, by phone (01) 705 7400 or at irishstamps.ie

Digital Desk