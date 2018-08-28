An online genius hid the lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody in their Twitter account

On the internet things that go viral are so often a flash in the pan, a brief but bright moment of activity and wonder – but this feat by a Twitter user is something long-lasting, special and glorious.

Hadie Mart spent three months writing down the entire lyrics of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, in order, on her Twitter account – by placing them at the front of each and every one of her tweets.

IS IT JUST ME, OR DID I JUST PULL OFF THE GREATEST TWITTER SCHEME OF ALL TIME?????



Read the first word of my tweets to find out.... — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018

The tweet above is the final piece of the jigsaw, but the first word of the song.

If you need help understanding, take a look at this video with Freddie Mercury’s dulcet tones and things will soon become clearer – just remember to keep an eye on the first word of each of Hadie’s tweets.

ur amazing pt 2 pic.twitter.com/NTrS4rLajh — dak 🐝 (@dakotateske) August 25, 2018

A dazzling spectacle, Hadie’s tweets required real resourcefulness to include all of the more weird and wonderful lyrics of Queen’s near six-minute 1975 classic.

Scaramouche: A stock clown character in Italian comic theatre pic.twitter.com/tWNae6BRPN — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 12, 2018

Galileo did NOT dedicate his entire life to studying physics and astronomy for an IDIOT to hang a sign in Dinkytown saying “earth is flat” in 2018 SMH (5/5) — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018

Naturally, those who scrolled through all of Hadie’s hundreds of tweets wanted to show their appreciation, and commented on the first post – from May 7.

Those who made it congratulated the others who shared the journey too.

Anyone who made it to the end: pic.twitter.com/fFr5WMp4kH — loobydotlu (@loobydotlu) August 24, 2018

If you ever want to check the lyrics for that classic by Queen, there’s a new place for you to look.

- Press Association