An online genius hid the lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody in their Twitter account

On the internet things that go viral are so often a flash in the pan, a brief but bright moment of activity and wonder – but this feat by a Twitter user is something long-lasting, special and glorious.

Hadie Mart spent three months writing down the entire lyrics of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, in order, on her Twitter account – by placing them at the front of each and every one of her tweets.

The tweet above is the final piece of the jigsaw, but the first word of the song.

If you need help understanding, take a look at this video with Freddie Mercury’s dulcet tones and things will soon become clearer – just remember to keep an eye on the first word of each of Hadie’s tweets.

A dazzling spectacle, Hadie’s tweets required real resourcefulness to include all of the more weird and wonderful lyrics of Queen’s near six-minute 1975 classic.

Naturally, those who scrolled through all of Hadie’s hundreds of tweets wanted to show their appreciation, and commented on the first post – from May 7.

Those who made it congratulated the others who shared the journey too.

If you ever want to check the lyrics for that classic by Queen, there’s a new place for you to look.

- Press Association
