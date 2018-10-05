An adorably wrinkly baboon has been born at San Diego Zoo

A tiny, and very wrinkly, female baby baboon has been born at San Diego Zoo in California.

The small addition to the monkey habitat was caught on film by keepers snuggling up with mum Daphne, exploring, and trying to play.

Posting the video to Facebook, San Diego Zoo said: “It’s a girl! Mother Daphne and the rest of the Hamadryas baboon troop welcomed a new addition.”

The adorable video of the baby monkey now has more than 10,000 views.

The baby female, who has not yet been named, is part of the Hamadryas baboon species, which is the northernmost of all baboon species.

Native to parts of eastern and northern Africa, the Hamadryas baboon is often nicknamed sacred baboon due to its roles in ancient Egyptian religion.

- Press Association