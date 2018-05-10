An adorable seal has been released after a dramatic rescue and six months of rehab

A seal has been returned to the wild after a stint in rehab.

Miracle, later renamed Marina by the RSPCA, was rescued in November after she became stuck between heavy rocks in Port Talbot, Wales. She was released on Thursday in Devon.

The rescue involved the RSPCA, Associated British Ports, Sea-Lift Diving, British Divers’ Marine Life Rescue, the RNLI and Neath Port Talbot Council.

In order to rescue her, engineers had to move boulders weighing around three tonnes.

Following her rescue, she spent six months in RSPCA care. Staff at the West Hatch Wildlife Centre ensured she was a healthy weight and fit enough to be released, whereupon she was set free at Combe Martin on the North Devon coast.

RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West said: “It was absolutely fantastic to be at Combe Martin and watch Marina, aka Miracle, be returned to where she belongs.

“Her rescue was truly one of the most remarkable the RSPCA was involved with in 2017, amid some of the most dramatic circumstances imaginable.”

