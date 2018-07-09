An academic was interrupted during an interview by his affectionate pet

A serious discussion on Polish politics was hilariously interrupted when the subject’s cat decided to join in.

Political scientist and academic Dr Jerzy Targalski was giving an interview to Dutch broadcaster NTR when his pet Lisio climbed up his back and on to his shoulder.

Dr Targalski, though visibly amused, maintained composure as Lisio started affectionately licking his ears.

The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened👇🤨🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

Dutch journalist Rudy Bouma, who was conducting the interview, shared a clip of Lisio stealing the show.

The video now has more than 260,000 views on Twitter.

I'm in tears of laughter and joy- love how he holds the cat's tail to one side like it's a curtain blocking his view! 😂😂😂 — aisha ali-khan (@aak1880) July 8, 2018

That's hilarious. I can't believe he didn't even miss a beat! — Leigh Ann (@SingerChick6) July 8, 2018

In the interview, Dr Targalski spoke about the political situation in Poland, amid a government crackdown on the country’s independent supreme court.

The court has reduced the age of retirement from 70 to 65, which may wipe out about 40% of judges, including the country’s chief judge, Malgorzata Gersdorf.

The move has seen thousands take to the streets in Poland in protest.

