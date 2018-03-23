An 87-year-old grandma is using Microsoft Paint to create artistic masterpieces

An 87-year-old Spanish grandma has become an internet sensation using nothing more than Microsoft Paint – and exquisite artistic talent, of course.

Concha Garcia Zaera, from Valencia, Spain, creates artwork using the old school design program and the results are stunning.

Este el puente que cruza el río de Valencia#dibujo #dibujoconpaint #paint #conchagzaera #conchadibujaconpaint A post shared by Concha García Zaera (@conchagzaera) on Feb 23, 2018 at 5:43am PST



According to an interview with El Mundo, Concha said she once took oil painting classes but had to stop attending after her husband fell ill, and was put off practising at home due to the smell.

She discovered Paint 12 years ago when her children gave her a computer and has been using it since, but only now has found fame with her artwork, both online and across the world.

Quería daros las gracias a todos por la forma tan maravillosa que me habéis recibido y me hacéis muy feliz con vuestros comentarios, sois un encanto. A post shared by Concha García Zaera (@conchagzaera) on Mar 12, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT

Concha’s rise has been meteoric too, going from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of followers in a matter of weeks.

She only got Instagram late last year, and had just 361 followers on March 9, when a Spanish Twitter user tweeted out her work, encouraging people to recognise her talent.

Se llama Concha García Zaera (nombre en Facebook). Tiene 87 años, vive en Valencia, y es una ARTISTA.

Hace increíbles obras con Paint. Dadle difusión a esto y reconocimiento a ella. pic.twitter.com/ayKHfzCPEP — Cara de cona🦁🍯 (@femilimon) March 9, 2018

That tweet went viral and Concha now has more than 144,000 followers on Instagram and has appeared on news outlets worldwide.

She puts enough work into it too, as she told Vanguardia it takes at least two weeks to complete each masterpiece.

Jilguero #dibujo #dibujoconpaint #paint #conchagzaera #conchadibujaconpaint A post shared by Concha García Zaera (@conchagzaera) on Feb 23, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Me gustó este dibujo por las espigas #dibujo #dibujoconpaint #paint #conchagzaera #conchadibujaconpaint A post shared by Concha García Zaera (@conchagzaera) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:56am PST

Concha says she has “no imagination” so instead is inspired by postcards her husband used to send her.