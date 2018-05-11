Amputee wins £125k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire as answer reveals where he lost his leg

With a £125,000 on the line, an amputee on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was able to answer a question thanks to an incredible story.

Gareth Kendall was playing for the six-figure sum and was faced with the question 'The ruins of Urquhart Castle stand on the banks of which loch?'

And Gareth knew the answer because it is the place where he lost his leg.

Gareth had been in a car crash in Scotland and lost his leg in Inverness where Urquhart Castle is located.

As Gareth began to answer, he revealed: "I know this. And I know this because I lost my leg there."

"Not in the castle...in Inverness.

"If I remember rightly, on the loch - and I wasn't there long - there's a little inlet with a castle ruins there. So...I'll go Loch Ness."

And he was right - and £125k richer.

Host Jeremy Clarkson was amazed by the story, saying: "You actually crashed there? Because that's a remarkable piece of good fortune...well you know what I mean."