America is voting for its new Space Force logo but the internet has other ideas

As US Vice President Mike Pence announced a Space Force would be the country’s newest military branch by 2020, Donald Trump’s campaign released six logos for his supporters to vote on.

Those signed up to Trump’s campaign mailing list were sent the six logos and asked to vote on their favourite.

The chosen logo will be used on merchandise which will be available on the Trump campaign website.

For non-Trump supporters, journalist Kasie Hunt posted the logos on Twitter, where ridicule ensued.

Some discussed their opinions on the child-like quality of the designs.

Others posted suggestions for more appropriate logos…

… including the Air Force Space Command’s current logo.

There was a catch for those who voted for which logo they liked best, though.

Once they voted, they were taken to the campaign’s donation page for Trump’s 2020 run for office.

- Press Association
