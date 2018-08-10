America is voting for its new Space Force logo but the internet has other ideas

As US Vice President Mike Pence announced a Space Force would be the country’s newest military branch by 2020, Donald Trump’s campaign released six logos for his supporters to vote on.

Those signed up to Trump’s campaign mailing list were sent the six logos and asked to vote on their favourite.

Trump campaign asks supporters to vote for the new Space Force logo pic.twitter.com/rIvd8AcHEh — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) August 9, 2018

The chosen logo will be used on merchandise which will be available on the Trump campaign website.

For non-Trump supporters, journalist Kasie Hunt posted the logos on Twitter, where ridicule ensued.

Some discussed their opinions on the child-like quality of the designs.

All of them look like stickers my kid gets at the dentist. — Pardon Me 🇺🇸🌊 (@MangiaMyLove) August 9, 2018

Let’s just put these logo designs in context for a second.

Hmmm... #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/slDVLlU3iH — Michael Raisch (@RaischStudios) August 9, 2018

Time to dominate space! *pew pew* pic.twitter.com/DbA2Yd59r6 — David Mann (@PlannerMann) August 9, 2018

Others posted suggestions for more appropriate logos…

Make this the space force logo pic.twitter.com/D9z4PRmPkR — Dad (@fivefifths) August 9, 2018

I vote for this logo 😂 pic.twitter.com/EWMilHUiDc — Tweetlicious_MK (@Tweetlicious_MK) August 9, 2018

… including the Air Force Space Command’s current logo.

Instead of voting for a “new” Space Force logo, we should consider recycling the logo from the existing & actual Space Force.#SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/B8rVHNjtGL — Charley Deppner (@charleydeppner) August 10, 2018

There was a catch for those who voted for which logo they liked best, though.

Once they voted, they were taken to the campaign’s donation page for Trump’s 2020 run for office.

- Press Association