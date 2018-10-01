Amazing video shows baby turtles swimming for the first time

A video has gone viral of baby common snapping turtles making their way to the water in St Cloud, Minnesota to swim for the very first time.

The clip, taken by 22-year-old Anthony Wells, shows dozens of hatchlings at the bank of a lake getting ready to take a dip.

Posting the video to Reddit, Wells said: “My mum and I came across a nest of snapping turtles that started to hatch the other day.”

The adorable video of the snapping turtles making their way into the water now has more than 17,000 upvotes.

Wells said: “There were 27 turtles and six eggs that were yet to hatch… I’ve never seen anything like this in real life.”

Common snapping turtles, which inhabit shallow ponds and streams, are known for their strong, beak-like jaws, and can live for up to 100 years.

- Press Association