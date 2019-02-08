‘Amazing success and survival story’ as cat recovers from being frozen in snow

A cat has survived being “essentially frozen” by dangerously low temperatures when she was rescued by the Animal Clinic of Kalispell in Montana, US, after being buried in snow.

The clinic uploaded photos to social media of the cat, named Fluffy, covered in snow and being nursed back to health by staff members with hairdryers.

Posting the photos to Facebook, the clinic said: “Amazing success and survival story from this week. Some clients found their injured cat buried in snow. They brought her to us essentially frozen and unresponsive… after many hours she recovered.”[social=facebook]https://www.facebook.com/AnimalClinicOfKalispell/posts/2054531194583918" data-width="525">

Amazing success and survival story from this week. Some clients found their injured cat buried in snow. They brought…Posted by Animal Clinic of Kalispell on Tuesday, February 5, 2019