‘Amazing success and survival story’ as cat recovers from being frozen in snow

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

A cat has survived being “essentially frozen” by dangerously low temperatures when she was rescued by the Animal Clinic of Kalispell in Montana, US, after being buried in snow.

The clinic uploaded photos to social media of the cat, named Fluffy, covered in snow and being nursed back to health by staff members with hairdryers.

Posting the photos to Facebook, the clinic said: “Amazing success and survival story from this week. Some clients found their injured cat buried in snow. They brought her to us essentially frozen and unresponsive… after many hours she recovered.”[social=facebook]https://www.facebook.com/AnimalClinicOfKalispell/posts/2054531194583918" data-width="525">

Amazing success and survival story from this week. Some clients found their injured cat buried in snow. They brought…Posted by Animal Clinic of Kalispell on Tuesday, February 5, 2019
Fluffy’s survival story caught the attention of social media users, with the clinic’s Facebook post reaching more than 2,000 likes.
Dave Assman told surname too rude for personalised number plate
  • Do you recognise this video found on a USB stick in seal poo from 2017?
  • Crocodile spotted wandering streets of Australian town amid ‘unprecedented’ flooding
  • Yoko Ono asked Twitter for life advice – the responses were surprisingly helpful

    • KEYWORDS:

    CatcoldWeather

    Join the conversation - comment here

    House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


    Most Read in #Discover