Amateur golfers could relate to Phil Mickelson’s mini-golf antics at the US Open

You’ll have seen people do this plenty of times at mini-golf courses on the coast, but have you ever seen it at a grand slam event?

Phil Mickelson was struggling on his 48th birthday, four over par for the day and 10 over par overall at the US Open, when he misjudged a putt during his third round which sailed past the hole on the 13th and looked to be rolling a long way away.

What nobody expected to see Mickelson do next, however, was this.

Right off the dinosaur-themed putting park you’ve been to, right?

Not much of a golf fan but it's quite funny watching Phil Mickelson putt like he is on the Crazy Golf at Bournemouth sea front. — Daniel Roberts (@droberts639) June 17, 2018

The striking of a moving ball incurred a two-shot penalty for the US golfer, who seemed perfectly happy to take the penalty rather than continue to putt up and down the hill.

Just seen the Phil Mickelson debate , what he doing playing crazy golf at skeggy ! Disqualify him end of — Chris smith (@Smithyrufc) June 17, 2018

Some golf fans felt Mickelson had disrespected the game, while others recognised the move from their own careers.

Pretty disgraceful for Phil Mickelson to steal my mini-golf move and not give me credit. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) June 16, 2018

Anyone who has ever played mini golf, including myself, can relate to Phil Mickelson on a personal level today. — Hannah Dennis (@hanmden) June 17, 2018

Can’t wait to see how he gets on putting through a miniature windmill.

