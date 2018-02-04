Amanda Knox told her story on The Ray D'Arcy Show and sang a rebel song

Amanda Knox appeared on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night to talk about how her life changed when she became part of one of the most talked about trials of the last few decades.

Knox was wrongfully convicted of the murder of Meredith Kercher in 2007 and was in prison in Italy for almost four years.

She was acquitted of the charge in 2015.

Knox, now 30, spoke about her time in Italy and her friendship with Kercher and what ensued.

She told D'Arcy that she was convinced at the time the whole thing had been a mistake and she "was convinced that this was all a big misunderstanding and I was going to go free."

Knox also sang a few lines from the rebel song, 'Come Out You Black and Tans', saying she got letters from Irish people.

"I got letters from lots of Irish people who really understood, of course, authority taking advantage of a vulnerable person and spinning it in a bad way, of course, we know that. They sent me Irish rebel songs and everything.

"They sent me this CD of, like, the 50 most popular ones. There's like, you know 'com out ye Black and Tans come out and fight me like a man'."

Unbelievable... Amanda Knox comparing her situation to the 'Irish Troubles' #amandaknox pic.twitter.com/Lz7WQ6sNvD — Robyn Duncan (@Robyn__Duncan) February 4, 2018

You can watch the full interview on the RTÉ Player.