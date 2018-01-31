Amanda Knox set to appear on Ray D'Arcy Show this Saturday

Amanda Knox was acquitted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Italy - who was found dead at their shared cottage in 2007, writes Sally Gorman.

This weekend, she is set to appear on the Ray D'Arcy Show.

Knox, now 30-years-old, spent almost four years in an Italian prison alongside her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito before both were acquitted of the charge in 2015.

Knox and Kercher who were both studying abroad shared accommodation during their time in Puglia, Italy where Kercher's dead body was found.

According to RTÉ, the Seattle native is expected to speak about her imprisonment in a foreign country for a crime she did not commit.

The case rose to worldwide prominence and 'Foxy Knoxy' as she became known, went on to write a book 'Waiting to be Heard: A Memoir' - in which Knox tells her side of the story.

The unsolved murder mystery has since become a popular 2016 Netflix documentary 'Amanda Knox.'

The Ray D’Arcy Show airs this Saturday at 10.00pm on RTÉ One.