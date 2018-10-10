All the things social media thinks would happen if nobody could lie for a day

We all tell white lies – or enormous lies – every so often… so what would happen to the world if everybody told the truth for one day?

Reddit user CourteousEnd785 asked people on the website how they would take advantage of a Liar Liar situation, and people did not disappoint.

Here are 11 amazing examples of what people would do if nobody could lie for one day.

1. This person would pursue a self-esteem hit.

2. We would find out some amazing truths about the universe.

3. It could save a long conversation…

4. This clever stand-in for a trial.

5. Not lying might mean discovering something bleak.

6. This wholesome answer.

7. All the world’s questions would be answered.

8. This flawless logic.

9. This person has some questions for Kanye West.

10. Someone’s about to win a lot of money.

11. Lastly, this person is having none of it.

