Aldi's colour changing gin is coming to Irish stores

Just when you thought gin couldn't get any more 'notiony', Aldi introduce Forrest Fruits - their first colour changing gin.

Experts have found a way to change to colour of the spirit by adjusting the PH levels.

The Instagram famous beverage is distilled with the blue petals of the Asian butterfly flower which means the colour of the drink morphs from a pale blue to a soft pink after mixing it with lime and tonic.

"Add a squeeze of lime first and see what shade of pink the gin goes, then add the tonic and it will change again," Dale McQueen, MD Co-Founder of McQueen Gin, said talking about the gin when it was first introduced to the supermarket's Sottish stores.

The magic potion will be sold at 133 stores across the country from October 15 for €19.99.