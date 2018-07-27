Aldi Ireland are going to start selling hoverboards from this Sunday onwards

It looks like customers who shop at Aldi Ireland will be living in the fast lane as they’ll be able to buy their very own Zinc Smart X Hoverboard.

From this Sunday onwards you could be the lucky owner of this bad boy capable of reaching up to 12 miles per hour travel as far as 20km on a full battery – although it does take three hours to charge.

The board, which comes in either black or white, is suitable for 14-year-olds and older and comes with a 60-day warranty.

If you fancy this as your new toy then it'll set you back €249.99.

Those wanting to change up their morning commute should need to know that it’s illegal to use a hoverboard on the pavement or the road so you’ll only be able to use it in private spaces.

Just remember to stay safe on your hoverboard or else you could end up face hugging the floor.