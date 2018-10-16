Alcohol-free gin made by Irish teenager
Northern Ireland’s first alcohol-free gin has been created by a teenager.
Hana Hughes, 16, from Dromore in Co Down was inspired by the Duke of Edinburgh awards project.
It is known as “Driver’s Gin” and is sugar and calorie-free.
Part of her @DofEd Hana developed non alcoholic Gin! Distilled from artesian Water & Botanicals This Drivers Gin might even keep you on track for #SoberforOctober 0%ABV #DriversGAndT #DriversGin #CraftDistillery #NonAlcholicSpirit #Moira #DesignatedDriver #YoungEntrepreneur pic.twitter.com/iy0UOVM1rM— Hughes Craft Distillery (@HughesCraftDist) October 7, 2018
Hana said: “I had a keen interest in learning a new skill, and when reading the list I was given at a Duke of Edinburgh awards meeting I was initially surprised to see brewing and wine making as suggestions.
“I knew the resources available to me at my parent’s distillery were unique and I set myself a challenge to learn how to distil a non-alcoholic gin.
“I came up with two recipes, my first was very similar to a classic gin recipe but the second was my own recipe of botanicals, strong juniper, coriander, black peppercorns, cubeb’s, sweet orange.
“When I had finished distilling the recipes I measured the alcohol and they were both 0%.”
She said she hoped Driver’s Gin will offer an alcohol-free alternative to people who do not drink alcohol or are taking part in the sober for October campaign.
Her family own Hughes Craft Distillery.- Press Association
