Akon’s Lonely makes it into top trending songs on Valentine’s Day
Year after year, these 10 love (and breakup!) songs see a spike in views on YouTube on Valentine’s Day.
Songs are ranked by their average spike in views on the 14 February in 2015, 2016 and 2017 .
Most, if not all, are karaoke classics.
Hairbrush at the ready? Here’s the list:
Celine Dion - Because You Loved Me
120.14% Increase.
Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting
91.20% Increase
Bryan Adams - (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
55.17% Increase
Boyz II Men - I’ll Make Love to You
47.46% Increase
K-Ci & JoJo - All My Life
32.85% Increase
Elvis Presley - Can’t Help Falling in Love
31.94% Increase
Usher - Nice & Slow
27.02% Increase
Aerosmith - I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing
23.70% Increase
Akon - Lonely
21.94% Increase
Berlin - Take My Breath Away
17.57% Increase
