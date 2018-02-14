Akon’s Lonely makes it into top trending songs on Valentine’s Day

Year after year, these 10 love (and breakup!) songs see a spike in views on YouTube on Valentine’s Day.

Songs are ranked by their average spike in views on the 14 February in 2015, 2016 and 2017 .

Most, if not all, are karaoke classics.

Hairbrush at the ready? Here’s the list:

Celine Dion - Because You Loved Me

120.14% Increase.

Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting

91.20% Increase

Bryan Adams - (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

55.17% Increase

Boyz II Men - I’ll Make Love to You

47.46% Increase

K-Ci & JoJo - All My Life

32.85% Increase

Elvis Presley - Can’t Help Falling in Love

31.94% Increase

Usher - Nice & Slow

27.02% Increase

Aerosmith - I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

23.70% Increase

Akon - Lonely

21.94% Increase

Berlin - Take My Breath Away

17.57% Increase