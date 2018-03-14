Agriculture Minister asks Twitter for Irish poem suggestions and here’s what people said

Amid the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations preparations, the Minister Agriculture, Michael Creed has been asked record an Irish poem for broadcast on the London Underground over the weekend.

His outcry received a significant response, including suggestions from TV doctor Pixie McKenna, novelist Patricia Scanlan and Ireland's Ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall.

Creed will be making his decision later this evening.

By Anna O'Donoghue

