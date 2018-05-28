After Eights have reacted to their part in the referendum

After a ‘landslide’ victory by the Yes side, groups of campaigners/supporters made their way to the grounds of Dublin castle to listen to the official result.

As the news emerged that 66% of people voted in favour of repealing the eighth amendment, a sea of relieved tears and hugs spread through the crowd.

One woman decided to mark the moment by handing out some After Eight mint thins

After Eights ... the eighth amendment - get it?

Don’t worry, it took people a while to click too.

Omg I'm so tired it has taken me until now to get the whole After Eight thing 🙈🙈🙈 — Sharon Leavy (@SharonLeavy1) May 26, 2018

As people began to document the gesture on social media, the Nestlé company responded

We best get some more supplies to Ireland... https://t.co/FUiTDCqORA — After Eight (@AfterEightUK) May 27, 2018

Boxes of the mint were also left at Savita’s memorial.