After Eights have reacted to their part in the referendum

After a ‘landslide’ victory by the Yes side, groups of campaigners/supporters made their way to the grounds of Dublin castle to listen to the official result.

As the news emerged that 66% of people voted in favour of repealing the eighth amendment, a sea of relieved tears and hugs spread through the crowd.

One woman decided to mark the moment by handing out some After Eight mint thins

Me: Have you been campaigning? Her: Since 1978!

After Eights ... the eighth amendment - get it?

Don’t worry, it took people a while to click too.

As people began to document the gesture on social media, the Nestlé company responded

Boxes of the mint were also left at Savita’s memorial.

By Anna O'Donoghue

