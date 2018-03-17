Aengus Mac Grianna says farewell to RTÉ News after 30 years

RTÉ's Aengus Mac Grianna has said goodbye to the newsroom tonight after 30 years with the national broadcaster.

He gave his last news bulletin tonight - a St Patrick's Day special - and if he was hoping to slip away quietly, that was not to be the case.

We were treated to a video summing up some of Aengus's best moments and, of course, the infamous "what?!" made it in there.

Among other highlights were his first broadcast, the time be sported a goatee, a blooper or two and his time on RTÉ's Celebrity Masterchef.

What?!! @Aengy2 signs off RTÉ News for the last time. Beir bua Aengus! pic.twitter.com/fDw8MgWVau — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 17, 2018

Signing off for the last time, Aengus said: "It's been a privilege to sit in this chair down through the years and be welcomed in your homes.

"Thank you for that and your kindness, I've had a wonderful time."

His colleagues took to Twitter to bid the newscaster farewell.

Farewell @Aengy2



Aenges Mac Grianna always shows something not all of us in the mainstream media display.



Class. — Will Leahy (@willleahy) March 17, 2018

A look back at news anchor @Aengy2's time on @rtenews as he signed off tonight for the last time. A great colleague and a gentleman. We'll miss you! https://t.co/pHeEa2nPwM — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) March 17, 2018

Leaving drinks for the legend that is @Aengy2 - one of the funniest people we had the pleasure of sharing a studio with. pic.twitter.com/hbsvpAHYGs — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) March 16, 2018

What a truly wonderful colleague @Aengy2 was - we will all miss him very much. Onwards and upwards for the new chapter in his life. https://t.co/C1lQuNlFb4 — Miriam O'Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) March 17, 2018

But we will let Aengus sign off on this one:

Last day newscasting @rtenews after 30 years! I’ve had a blast. Get all yizer parades on de 6–1 tonight! Go raibh maith agaibh agus beannachtai na feile Padraig! Gra mor Aengus x x — Aengus Mac Grianna (@Aengy2) March 17, 2018

Digital Desk