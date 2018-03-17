Aengus Mac Grianna says farewell to RTÉ News after 30 years

RTÉ's Aengus Mac Grianna has said goodbye to the newsroom tonight after 30 years with the national broadcaster.

He gave his last news bulletin tonight - a St Patrick's Day special - and if he was hoping to slip away quietly, that was not to be the case.

We were treated to a video summing up some of Aengus's best moments and, of course, the infamous "what?!" made it in there.

Among other highlights were his first broadcast, the time be sported a goatee, a blooper or two and his time on RTÉ's Celebrity Masterchef.

Signing off for the last time, Aengus said: "It's been a privilege to sit in this chair down through the years and be welcomed in your homes.

"Thank you for that and your kindness, I've had a wonderful time."

His colleagues took to Twitter to bid the newscaster farewell.

But we will let Aengus sign off on this one:

