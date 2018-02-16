Adults are sharing tales from school which still make them mad years later

Wronged adults have been sharing standout moments from their school days, when a teacher’s actions made them so mad they still think about it years later.

Animator @PuccaNoodles posed the question to her 46,000 Twitter followers, sharing her own tales of woe.

whats something a teacher did that still makes you mad? — Marie Lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 16, 2018

Among the replies was a coder explaining how they made a final project website out of spite, a sock-puppet book review deemed too creative, and general pupil-shaming by teachers.

Here are some of the events which have lived long in the memory…

1.

Was smacked ten times on the hands for 'playing in the toilets'. I wasn't. I was washing my hands.



41 years ago. Still angry. — Pen Davie (@PenDavie) February 16, 2018

2.

I was shy and a hard working student, but I was never good at math. Teacher made it worse. Would say my grade out loud & laugh, every damn time. Belittled me like: 'who knows the answer? Not Mel, she is terrible at this'. I can honestly say I hated him. Also still hate math. — Mel- (@Dailyprophecy) February 16, 2018

3.

gave me detention for getting a head start on my homework during recess. "homework is to be done at home" was her excuse. only detention I ever got too. — Jimmy Whetzel (@JimmyWhetzel) February 16, 2018

4.

asked teacher if I could paraphrase instead of quoting verbatim for my skit to better suit my tone, she said yes, but then she marked me down for paraphrasing instead of using direct quotes — Black @ post ALA (@artist_black) February 16, 2018

5.

A high school longterm sub wanted us to “be super creative” in our presentation of the book,A Picture of Dorian Gray,so I did a really elaborate and thought out sock puppet show.She gave me a B-and told me next time I “wanted to be creative,I should really talk to her beforehand” — Caroline Boyk Purdue (@CarolineDoodles) February 16, 2018

6.

Told me coding wasn’t for “people like me” (aka girls), so I taught myself instead. Just to prove a point, created a whole website for final project, Everyone else did powerpoint. “This is just a Website you used, where’s your project?” “No, I made it, it has my name on it.” “Oh” — Alexandra Gallant (@Gallantdesigner) February 16, 2018

7.

a middle school teacher told me my voice was annoying — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) February 16, 2018

8.

In the 4th grade a teacher hyped up pajama day, in which we were gonna bring blankets and snacks and read, and the day before we had a sub who claimed we were too loud so she cancelled PJ day and spent the whole day talking about how awesome it was gonna be and I’m still salty — fabian (@RealFatman) February 16, 2018

9.

In kindergarten, we had a coloring book assignment and when the teacher came by, she yelled at me and tore my coloring page to shreds because I colored one of the dogs blue... This was before blues clues was a thing. — Gadworks (@GabeDelArt) February 16, 2018

10.

In 1st grade I (for reasons) took art with the class next door & the adjunct art teacher. One week the art teacher yelled at me for doing art wrong/bad, and I cried. The next week the class teacher told her students not to share with me because I was "a crybaby". Hate em both! — Meghan ⚔️ (@meglish) February 16, 2018

11.

On the primary school, a friend and I used to draw "blueprints" of things we would invent someday, we wanted to be inventors! Our teacher said us thas it was a non-sense, everything was already invented so there was nothing to do. — Marc Montagut (@MarcMDE) February 16, 2018

But it’s not all bad…