According to bad lip reading this is what was really said at the Royal Wedding

Media agencies and superfans around the globe have been dissecting every aspect of the Royal Wedding since it took place on last weekend.

From who wore what to the low-down on invited guests and even the post-wedding activities, it's been covered.

Today, the Bad Lip Reading youtube channel have released what they believe Harry and Meghan really said at the ceremony and trust us, it'll have your sides splitting.

Harry gifting his bride with a golden unicycle mid-ceremony is believable, right?