Accidental 911 call leads to epic dance-off between police officer and kid

When US police officers responded to an emergency call, they probably didn’t expect to get caught up in a dance-off with a child.

However, that is precisely what happened on Monday when Deputy Vic Ekanem and his partner responded to a 911 call in Los Angeles.

The duo turned up to check on the household that made the call and discovered it was a mistake.

#LASD SHARE Deputy is Challenged to a Dance-off Great way to start our Week! An accidental 9-1-1 call ends in a dance challenge. We noticed #LASD Patrol Deputy Vic Ekanem, was challenged to a dance-off by a young and talented kid. Deputy Vic Ekanem from Palmdale Sheriff's Station was in the lead until they started flossing … Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance. Keeping Kids Safe in our Communities because they are our future. Deputies responded to a home when someone dialed 9-1-1, LASD’s S.H.A.R.E Program Deputy & his partner were working in a two man hoop, they noticed the kids seemed timid about deputies responding to their home, therefore they took extra time to make sure everything was ok and the converation ended in a dance challenge. LASD'S S.H.A.R.E Program (Stop Hate and Respect Everyone) was launched in 2008, the program was meant to focus on the youth as they leave the grade school campuses and enter high school. Youth sometimes become involved in various cliques which may practice very negative views such as hate and intolerance.The SHARE team spends much of the summers attending community events and gatherings which allows them to bring the SHARE Program to a younger audience. SHARE has begun attending junior high and elementary schools as well.#LASDShareProgram#MondayMotivation#DanceChallenge Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday, July 16, 2018

According to the sheriff’s office, the pair noticed the children were timid and stayed to chat with them. This then turned into a dance competition with one of the youngsters.

Unfortunately for Ekanem, although he pulls off some brilliant moves, his floss just isn’t as good as his opponent’s.

The sheriff’s office tried to make excuses for Ekanem’s loss against the plucky dancing child.

“Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance,” it wrote.

- Press Association