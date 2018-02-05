Absolute chaos as Eagles fans swoop onto streets of Philadelphia
Police have been met with absolute chaos as Eagles fans swoop onto the streets of Philadelphia following last night's shock Super Bowl win, writes Sally Gorman.
The win, a first for the Eagles resulted in wild fans celebrating their victory over New England Patriots in the most dramatic fashion we've ever seen.
Thousands of Philadelphians gather outside of a WaWa to celebrate an @Eagles championship.— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018
(IG/ giulia.sebring) pic.twitter.com/t8pEN0FCFE
What started off as fun and friendly celebrations...
EAGLES x MEEK MILLVILLE😂 — downtown Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/ETwKAFGGAN— #PSMGRadio (@HermosaAlma) February 5, 2018
Even the police are celebrating with the Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/wsIjeyXcmW— Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 5, 2018
...Eventually took a turn for the worst.
Extreme video footage shows fans flipping cars, starting fires, smashing windows and even scaling buildings.
Eagles fans are on a mission to destroy the city of Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/L5Z6hjdW7H— NFL Access (@NFL_Access) February 5, 2018
Eagles fans now looting Macy's - where's the national guard??pic.twitter.com/65LgXTdTBI— Raven (@KazeSkyz) February 5, 2018
The Eagles win the Super Bowl and Philadelphia is looking like 1990’s ECW 😂 pic.twitter.com/H1sR8kfZKV— Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) February 5, 2018
Eagles fans have an interesting way of celebrating... #SuperBowl— NHYPEMAG (@NHYPEMAG) February 5, 2018
Congrats ! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/s1JCVkctZt
Did You Know: The Eagles winning a #SuperBowl is actually how the Walking Dead starts pic.twitter.com/iB4dwIAd1n— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 5, 2018
Looks like fans have disregarded all safety warnings from the city's police and fire department.
Dear @Eagles fans: please help your @PhillyFireDept & our response partners help you by celebrating safely tonight; let’s keep the fireworks on the field!!! #FlyEaglesFly E-A-G-L-E-S #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/lxbHuMuMZt— Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) February 4, 2018
Here's hoping everyone stays safe!
