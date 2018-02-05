Absolute chaos as Eagles fans swoop onto streets of Philadelphia

Police have been met with absolute chaos as Eagles fans swoop onto the streets of Philadelphia following last night's shock Super Bowl win, writes Sally Gorman.

The win, a first for the Eagles resulted in wild fans celebrating their victory over New England Patriots in the most dramatic fashion we've ever seen.

What started off as fun and friendly celebrations...

...Eventually took a turn for the worst.

Extreme video footage shows fans flipping cars, starting fires, smashing windows and even scaling buildings.

Looks like fans have disregarded all safety warnings from the city's police and fire department.

Here's hoping everyone stays safe!
