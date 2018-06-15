Aaron Ramsey saves ducklings from empty swimming pool

Aaron Ramsey might not be at the World Cup but he’s scored big by saving a group of ducklings and their mother from an empty swimming pool.

The Arsenal and Wales midfielder shared videos of the super-cute rescue on Instagram Stories.

The rescue took place in three stages.

First, Ramsey scooped up the ducklings into a washing basket lined with a blanket.

(Aaron Ramsey/ Instagram)

Next, he carried the basket of ducklings to a body of water, then released them.

As Wales didn’t make the World Cup, Ramsay clearly has time on his hands to conduct duckling-saving activities, and thank goodness he did.

- Press Association