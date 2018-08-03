A zoo in America threw a gender reveal party for a gorilla

A troop of gorillas at Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina celebrated the gender reveal of Kazi’s new infant with special coloured coconuts.

The baby, who was born on June 4, was revealed to be a boy when keepers gave out blue-filled coconuts to the whole of the gorilla troop.

Announcing the reveal on Facebook, the zoo said: “It’s a boy! Check out Macy the gorilla cracking into the special gender reveal coconuts!”

The video of the special gender reveal event now has more than 12,000 views.

Coconuts were dyed with edible blue colouring to reveal the baby’s gender, as gorillas love to crack open and snack on the fruits.

In a live stream of the gender reveal party, a zookeeper said: “It is blue inside everyone, so it is an infant boy, Kazi has an infant boy… as part of our western lowland gorilla troop.”

In more good news for the gorilla troop at the zoo, Macy the gorilla was revealed to be pregnant on the same day as the gender reveal.

Riverbanks Zoo said: “We are excited to share that Macy, one of our female gorillas, is pregnant. We are planning for a fall birth for this new addition.”

