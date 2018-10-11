A trio of giant dog siblings who can’t be separated are about to find a home

Three St Bernard brothers who quite literally can’t be without one another have prompted a mass response after a tweet went viral.

Goliath, Gunther and Gasket arrived at the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) in Canada underweight but otherwise healthy – however, to get them adopted became a more difficult challenge when the extent of their bond became apparent.

“While friendly and playful, their behaviour assessment showed signs of the trio being bonded with each other, including high levels of anxiety, searching and attempting to escape in order to find each other when separated,” a news release read.

Wanted: Special Adopter!



We are facing a giant adoption challenge (literally) & need your help to find these 3 brothers their forever home! Gasket, Gunther & Goliath are 2-year-old Saint Bernard's & while friendly & playful, their assessment showed they are bonded. pic.twitter.com/y48ijE4DDs — Edmonton Humane (@EdmontonHumane) October 9, 2018

The dogs were thought to be around two years of age, with the EHS looking for a family to take all three as a group.

But despite the massive undertaking – including around $300 a month on food for the 350 lb group – hundreds came forward not just with an interest in adopting, but also with crucial information.

WOW! Since putting out the call for help to find a forever home for our trio of bonded Saint Bernard dogs, we have received an incredible response from interested adopters! THANK YOU to everyone who has shared their story to connect these gentle giants with their new family 💕 pic.twitter.com/u7zQj5p16s — Edmonton Humane (@EdmontonHumane) October 10, 2018

It turns out the dogs are five years old rather than two, a surprise for the EHS given the brothers’ excellent teeth, while it was also confirmed that Gunther, Goliath and Gasket were litter mates.

Interest has come from as far as Australia, but the society are keen to find a home closer to Edmonton to minimise the stress on the dogs.

Over 200 emails have come in so far from people who generously want to open their hearts & homes to these 3 dogs – including within Alberta, across the country, & even in the United States & Australia. — Edmonton Humane (@EdmontonHumane) October 10, 2018

Due to the overwhelming response, we are closing applications for now to review the ones received & begin to schedule adoption interviews. With the number of applications received, we are confident we will be able to find a forever home nearby that will keep these 3 together. — Edmonton Humane (@EdmontonHumane) October 10, 2018

Such is the volume of interest in these giant fellas that applications are currently closed so others can be reviewed and interviews scheduled.

The EHS said they will share further updates on the dogs, but it looks as though a forever home is in sight.