A Tesla Roadster is heading to Mars, and we still can't quite believe it

Can we just take a minute and realise the whole world is now in love with a man who, on paper, is basically the greatest Bond villain that never existed.

Elon Musk (even his name sounds nefarious) and his company SpaceX have launched their Falcon Heavy rocket into space in one of the greatest achievements of humankind.

Three boosters and 27 engines launched the rocket at Kennedy Space Centre, where thousands gathered to watch the launch.

Two of the boosters are recycled and returned to earth for another touchdown on land.

But the best thing about the launch - sitting on top of the rocket, now heading to Mars, is a Tesla Roadster with a fake astronaut at the wheel blasting David Bowie's Life on Mars.

If you have 34 minutes, you owe it to yourself to watch this video and try not to cry when the fairing deploys to reveal its passenger.

We've jumped forward to the best part for you.

Emotions aside, the world was captivated by the launch and didn't wait long to express themselves and start having fun on social media.

Who says electric cars don't have range?

Elon Musk is one happy super villain/genius!
By Greg Murphy

