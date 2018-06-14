A teacher shared a pupil’s dream to be a poop scientist – the internet loved it

The phrase might be that “kids say the funniest things” but one young student actually spoke a lot of sense when she excitedly described animal poo as a “facts envelope”.

The savvy third-grade student – aged eight or nine – explained that poop “contains lots of scientific information about the creature it came from” before declaring she was going to be a poop scientist when she was older, according to her teacher.

Ashley Semrick shared the story on Twitter, adding “You’re welcome, world”.

While it might be a little bit funny talking about poop, the internet was full of helpful replies to encourage the would-be poop scientist with her ambition, suggesting everything from books and websites to podcasts.

One person wrote: “Rock on, poop science girl!”.

People already working as scatologists – the proper name for a poop scientist – and in connected fields were welcoming the newcomer to the profession.

Others were just so happy the young girl was already thinking about her future.

It is nice to have a mission :-)

Turns out, the pupil is not the only future poop scientist Twitter knows about.

Understandably, the teacher was also praised for her work.

