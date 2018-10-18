A teacher is grading homework with memes and it’s inspiring her students

Trying to connect with your students as a teacher whilst still helping them learn is never the simplest of tasks for a teacher – but this one has got it nailed.

Twitter user and English teacher @axfxq shared footage of herself grading her students’ homework with some new stickers which social media users may recognise.

I love grading with my new stickers! pic.twitter.com/4K66qQblSJ — ainee f. (@axfxq) October 17, 2018

That is, of course, a sensational use of a meme featuring very confused NBA player Nick Young.

The teacher’s ingenuity has been warmly received on Twitter, receiving hundreds of thousands of likes, but they don’t stop there either.

Don't worry, I did positive memes too! 😂 pic.twitter.com/rTfHCGKQwJ — ainee f. (@axfxq) October 18, 2018

A Gordon Ramsay meme to represent a positive response to the work – it all makes so much sense.

The teacher said the meme responses were for high school senior English class focused on media studies, which includes studying social media and trends.

“These were really well received by my kids,” she wrote on Twitter. “Students who normally wouldn’t care actually asked if they could correct their tests for a better grade & had a good laugh (especially because) they always show me memes.”

It turns out she isn’t the only one printing memes into real life situations either.

Love it!!! I’m a 12th grade counselor and this is the sign on my door lol. The kids love it and it’s a great way to connect with them. Also it’s probably more for my own entertainment than theirs hahaha. pic.twitter.com/9qiOfRCQTB — La Dominicana (@mami_rose) October 18, 2018

An excellent use of the My Momma Said meme there – an image featuring a young Cardi B with her hands on her hips.

So it turns out memes can inspire both in a classroom and in counselling.

Teachers with a sense of humor are the best🙌🏽 https://t.co/aNfdTul6P3 — Blasé🈳 (@BigHomieCashh) October 18, 2018

This is going to help students learn. They pay way too close attention to what’s going on in them phones to ignore meme stickers. Good stuff IMO https://t.co/CvCK6oknnF — #MrRussB (@MrRussB) October 18, 2018

Who said the internet had to be a distraction for young people?- Press Association