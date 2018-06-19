A story about a woman giggling on a train led to a bunch of book recommendations

A Twitter story of a laughing bibliophile has inspired users to share their favourite comedic books.

It all started with author Holly Smale sharing a story of a woman laughing out loud at a book she was reading on the train on Monday morning.

There's a woman on this train laughing so hard at a book she's literally crying and everyone else in the carriage is now giggling too. BOOKS, MAN. BOOKS. 💖 — Holly Smale (@HolSmale) June 18, 2018

After copious requests to know the book in question, author of the Geek Girl series Smale did a small investigative trip “to the loo” to take a peek.

A lot of people understandably want to know what book it is, so I just "went to the loo" to find out - David Sedaris, Theft by Finding: Diaries. — Holly Smale (@HolSmale) June 18, 2018

As well as many promises to buy the book which made the lady in question laugh (David Sedaris’ Theft By Finding: Diaries), the tweet turned into a thread of recommendations for rib-tickling reads.

Ah yes... I laughed out loud reading his We Talk Pretty Someday in A&E when I had a twisted ovary! — Sarah Day (@chapelhillchild) June 18, 2018

I read Bill Bryson on an early morning commute and was in such a state of snorts and hoots thatbthe entire carriage started laughing too. It was great! — Elaine SImpson-Long (@randomjottings1) June 19, 2018

I once fell off a sunbed whilst laughing at Sushi for Beginners by @MarianKeyes — buzzbead (@buzzbead) June 19, 2018

I did the same in Italy while reading The Fourth Bear by @jasperfforde! — Pam (@Pamreader) June 19, 2018

My husband and I took the train from London to Paris and together we read Dave Barry's book about traveling, giggling the entire time. — RedwoodGirl🌹Oakland to Chico (@RedwoodGirl) June 19, 2018

I remember once as a kid of about 14 reading Monty Python's Big Red Book and staggering sideways with tears streaming on a walk home from school when a woman pulled up in her car to check if I was ok. Good times. — Clark Kent's Optometrist (@LikeAttracts) June 19, 2018

So if you are looking for a summer holiday read, or something to lift your spirits, this thread has hopefully provided you with some inspiration.

- Press Association