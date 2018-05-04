A stormy day meant these tigers got to play adorably with some branches indoors

Tigers are mostly seen outdoors, either hunting, swimming or generally enjoying the run of the place, but when stormy weather hit Oklahoma City Zoo that all changed.

Instead, Gusti and Ramah enjoyed some play time indoors with some branches for company, and to be fair it looks like they had a great time.

When you’re stuck inside on a stormy day, you’ve got to find new ways to play! Gusti and Ramah had a blast playing with some evergreen branches during yesterday’s severe weather! 📹: Trisha McDonald, carnivore caretaker Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 3, 2018

“When you’re stuck inside on a stormy day, you’ve got to find new ways to play!” read the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Facebook post.

“Gusti and Ramah had a blast playing with some evergreen branches during yesterday’s severe weather!”

Those poor, defenceless branches.

- Press Association