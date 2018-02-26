A spooky wedding with a happy ending on Don't Tell the Bride

Tonight on Don't Tell the Bride things got spooky with a Halloween themed wedding.

Bride-to-be Sarah said that she didn't want a princess-style wedding but we're not sure a horror show was what she had in mind.

Brace yourselves. We might be in for a horror show of a wedding tonight! #dttbIRL. pic.twitter.com/W9HmLF7NdL — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 26, 2018

Viewers had mixed reactions to Nick's plans for a ceremony filled with blood, zombies and pumpkins.

And I Iove Halloween 🎃, just not for a wedding 👰🏻 #DTTBirl — Jill (@Jillybean99) February 26, 2018

Tissues at the ready I’m gonna be in a heap watching Don’t tell the bride @RTE2 my dream wedding, a Halloween wedding #dttbIRL #wedding #iwanttobeabride — audreygreene81 (@audsgreene) February 26, 2018

Even the groomsmen were skeptical but Nick was certain that he could pull it off.

While Sarah looked at her dream venue, Nick was busy looking for somewhere straight out of your nightmares.

He settled on a forest just outside of Cork where the bride would walk up a track instead of an aisle and they would light with lanterns and hang cobwebs.

The first scare of the episode came when Nick told the venue just how little time there was before the big day.

When it came to the wedding invitation, Nick's creativity started to flow.

He sent Sarah red balloons because the song 99 Red Balloons was number one when she was born.

She then had to burst each balloon inside of which were little plastic insects. Inside the last balloon was a scroll of paper with a short poem for an invitation.

The excitement was building but first there was the all important hen party. The open-top bus tour of Cork city seemed to go down well with the girls but the shock came when the bride discovered that Nick hadn't paid for it and she owed the bus driver €150.

To be fair, Sarah was taking it all in her stride. The only thing that was stressing her was the dress.

But if his celebration was anything to go by, Nick was pretty confident that he was on to a winner.

That’s some celebration. Not sure if they’ve bought a wedding dress or just won the World Cup... #dttbIRL. pic.twitter.com/5cNcjS9x1b — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 26, 2018

Unfortunately, Sarah wasn't so pleased.

It might be a Halloween themed wedding, but this is not the type of nightmare Nick would have wanted… #dttbIRL. pic.twitter.com/oZpf8Zbvhz — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 26, 2018

But there was a bright side as one Twitter user pointed out.

At least he’s not putting her in a black sack, the original Halloween costume! #dttbIRL — Platinum Pilates (@PlatinumPilates) February 26, 2018

And if she thought the dress was bad, what would she think of her make-up after a special effects artist left her looking like she had been attacked by a zombie? Walking Dead springs to mind.

At least Nick won’t need the make-up. Sounds like he’s quite literally a dead man walking. #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/BVWR2dwE27 — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 26, 2018

And viewers had some similar reactions.

That’s your wedding photos forever, I just can’t 😒 #dttbIRL — Jill (@Jillybean99) February 26, 2018

Shes so accepting. Fair play to her! #dttbirl — Dervla (@dervlam) February 26, 2018

At least they’re embracing it.... #DTTBirl — Platinum Pilates (@PlatinumPilates) February 26, 2018

Despite a few tense moments, the wedding did go off without a hitch - a few scares - but all in good fun.

It may have been a horror theme but this scary tale had a happy ending.

In the end, Nick pulls it off and the only killing going on at this wedding is on the dancefloor. #dttbIRL pic.twitter.com/ysMKyCnqze — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 26, 2018

