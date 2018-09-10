A shop in Cork is praising their town this after act of kindness

One vegetable shop in Cork is singing the praises of their local community after this act of honesty.

The shop, Sheehan’s Grocer’s, closes for a half day on Wednesdays which is an old tradition in Mallow.

With the rush in closing the store, they left a table outside the store with produce on the table.

The following morning the table was intact with everything on it apart from one bag of tomatoes.

Pic by Sheehan's Grocer's

It looked like the hungry passerby who took the bag of tomatoes felt the need to pay their way and left three euro behind.

Amazingly, both the table and the three euro lasted outside all night long.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show, Deirdre O’Neill of Sheehan’s Grocer’s said how this honesty was refreshing and how she loves her hometown of Mallow.

“I wasn’t surprised at all. We have lovely, loyal customers. Only for the loyalty [of their customers], they’re keeping us alive.”

