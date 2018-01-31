A robin flying around the UK's Chamber of Commons has caused quite a stir

A robin has been spotted flying around in the main chamber of the Commons.

The bird was seen in the ceiling before flying down and landing on a camera during Welsh questions.

MPs were quick to point out the unusual visitor as it flew down during a question by Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts.

They could also be heard “cooing” to try to tempt the bird down ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions.

Speaker John Bercow said: “She shouldn’t be disquieted in any way. I think the robin is keenly attending to her words.”

Welsh minister Stuart Andrew, meanwhile, joked: “I know that Bristol City have a robin as their emblem, so maybe they’re trying to interfere with Welsh questions.”