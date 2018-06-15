A red panda is celebrating his first birthday and it’s too cute

Jackie the red panda is celebrating his first birthday at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC, and it’s completely adorable.

Posting a video of Jackie on Facebook, the zoo said: “It’s red panda Jackie’s first birthday! He’s left cub-hood behind and is all grown up now.”

The birthday video now has more than 12,000 views.

Red Panda Jackie's First Birthday! It's red panda Jackie's first birthday! He's left cub-hood behind and is all grown up now. Keepers made him some car-themed enrichment mixed in with treats to celebrate. #WeSaveSpecies Posted by Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Jackie was given cards, toys, and special treats to mark the big day.

The zoo said: “Keepers made him some car-themed enrichment mixed in with treats to celebrate.”

The average lifespan of a red panda is eight to 10 years, with the animal reaching maturity at the age of two to three.

- Press Association