A really disgusting fact has been revealed about Hogwarts and fans are horrified

If your school had particularly disgusting bathrooms, think yourself lucky – at least you had toilets.

That was not a luxury afforded to the young students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for a decent portion of its history.

Thanks to a tweet from Pottermore, the digital presence of JK Rowling’s wizarding world, we now know – whether we want to or not – that before Muggle plumbing was adopted “witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence”.

Fans of the Harry Potter books immediately had questions.

And people were quick to point out that there were plenty of solutions available before plumbing was invented.

Some people straight up refused to accept it.

But mostly people just found it really, really disgusting.

Probably best just to try not to think about it.

